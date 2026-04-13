Aruba starts FAD project | THE DAILY HERALD

Dropping the first buoy.

ORANJESTAD–The Aruban government has fulfilled its commitment: the first Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) has been installed in territorial waters. This device supports local fishermen and contributes to more sustainable fishing. A total of six of these buoys will be placed around the island.

The first floating device was dropped less than two miles from the coast. Being close to land has the advantage that fishermen do not have to go far out to sea to catch fish, reducing the risk associated with technical malfunctions, unpredictable weather, piracy, or geopolitical tensions surrounding Venezuela.

A FAD attracts fish. The sea near Aruba is home to a particularly large number of tuna and mahi-mahi.

The device forms a central point where these fish gather. This makes it much easier for fishermen to catch fish. The FAD is a buoy with floating objects such as ropes or nets underneath it. The fish species mentioned instinctively gather under floating objects.

This behaviour stems from a need for protection. The underwater structure quickly attracts small organisms and algae. These, in turn, attract small fish, which then attract larger predatory fish. Fishermen often attach purse nets around the FADs to catch a large school of fish at once.

They were promised in December 2025 by Minister of Tourism, Transport and Labour Wendrick Cicilia (AVP). At that time, he consulted with local fishermen and representatives of fisheries organisations. During that meeting, the sector raised various concerns and needs, including the desire to be able to fish closer to the Aruban shore.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-starts-fad-project