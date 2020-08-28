Aruba to scale 3 in coronavirus plan | THE DAILY HERALD

Infections according to age.

ARUBA–Aruba ramped up its COVID-19 response to Level Three and reintroduced a curfew from midnight to 5:00am for a two-week period. The Dutch Caribbean country also stepped out of the “air travel bubble” with Curaçao and Bonaire, which had both already closed their borders to Aruba.On Thursday, 88 new infections were reported, two less than the day before. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,216.

Twenty-six patients were hospitalised up to Wednesday, of whom seven in were intensive care. Six unused ventilators in Bonaire are being flown to Aruba.The island confirmed an eighth coronavirus fatality. It concerns a 60-year-old person.Face masks are now to be used and gatherings avoided at the workplace, while no more than four persons at the same time may visit family. Bars and nightclubs remain closed.

On Tuesday, 42 new infections were added, but 104 people were also cured. This temporarily reduced the active cases to 1,097.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-to-scale-3-in-coronavirus-plan