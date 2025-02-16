Ashton Richardson sworn in as St. Maarten’s newest lawyer | THE DAILY HERALD

Ashton Richardson (standing) being sworn in as attorney before the Joint Court of Justice.



PHILIPSBURG–Ashton Richardson became St. Maarten’s newest lawyer on Friday afternoon in a special ceremony at the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

He was sworn in as an attorney by Joint Court of Justice Vice President Judge Gertjan Wouters. Also attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling, as well as family, friends, judges and his colleagues from law firm Brooks and Associates.

Richardson was born and raised in St. Maarten and attended Dutch public schools on the island. He later pursued a Bachelor's degree in law at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.

He gained international experience through an internship with judges and attorneys at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s Trial Chambers (STL), where he was mentored by a judge of Caribbean descent. Following this, he earned a Master’s degree in Global Criminal Law and Organised Crime with honours in leadership from University of Groningen.

On returning to St. Maarten, Richardson joined Brooks and Associates as a junior legal professional. However, his swearing-in as an attorney was initially declined “due to the non-recognition of the courses acquired during the bachelor studies”, Brooks and Associates said in a statement.

To meet the requirements, he enrolled in online courses at University of Curaçao while working full time, completing the qualifications over four years.

Richardson specialises in administrative law and human rights, with a focus on immigration law.

“As Ashton Richardson stands today as an attorney-at-law, his journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, dedication and unwavering commitment to his community and his dreams,” Brooks and Associates said. “From humble beginnings on St. Maarten to overcoming countless obstacles, Ashton’s story thus far is a story of tenacity and is a powerful reminder that no challenge is insurmountable when fuelled by passion and purpose.”

