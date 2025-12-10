Asphalt resurfacing underway on Billy Folly Road, nightly closures | THE DAILY HERALD

Full road closures are taking place nightly between 11:00pm and 6:00am.

PELICAN KEY–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, through its Department of Infrastructure, is carrying out scheduled asphalt works on Billy Folly Road as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project in the Pelican Key area.

The works began on Sunday, December 7, and will continue through Thursday, December 11, with Windward Roads Infrastructure overseeing the project.

To facilitate the asphalt resurfacing safely and efficiently, full road closures are taking place nightly between 11:00pm and 6:00am. During these closures, no traffic re-routing is provided and access is limited strictly to emergency vehicles.

Daytime access is restored each morning at 6:00am, with the road open to motorists until 11:00pm. The Ministry advises drivers to exercise caution, as Billy Folly Road remains an active construction zone during daytime hours.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to follow all roadwork signage, adhere to the reduced speed limit of 15 km/h in the work zone, and comply with directions from traffic controllers guiding movement in accessible areas. Barriers and safety beacons have been installed to enhance safety for both the public and the work crews.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of following all posted instructions and remaining alert while travelling through the area to ensure the safety of everyone until the project is completed on Thursday.

