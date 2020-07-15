Assault in restaurant lands victim in emergency room | THE DAILY HERALD

Caribbean Netherlands Police Force officers and Royal Netherlands Marechaussee members carrying out police work in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Police patrol officers were dispatched to Yi Chu bar and restaurant on the Road to White Wall in St. Eustatius on Saturday, July 11, for a “disturbance” that was threatening to get out of hand.

On arrival of the patrol officers a man E.M. told the police he had been assaulted by a man D.M.E.M. was transported to the emergency room at Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC) because of the injuries he sustained as a result of the assault. He filed an official complaint with the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN.The police secured security-camera footage of the assault as evidence in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

No arrest had been made in this case as yet, the police said Tuesday.

