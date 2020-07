ST. EUSTATIUS–A man D.S.M. (26) was arrested at a snack bar on the Road to White Wall in St. Eustatius on Saturday, July 11, for assault with a weapon, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) said in a brief statement on Monday.

The police did not provide any details about Saturday’s incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/assault-with-weapon-in-snack-bar-in-statia