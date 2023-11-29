Associations CSI, RSI invited to Guadeloupe for anti-violence day | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees at CSI and RSI’s seventh edition of the conference/gala on eradicating violence against women at Oyster Bay Beach Resort on November 25.

MARIGOT–In connection with International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, Centre Symphorien d’Insertion (CSI) President Marie-Paule Rousseau Cornette and Répit Solidarité Insertion (RSI) President Glance Fleming were invited to Guadeloupe on Saturday, November 25, for a conference organised by CAP Excellence on elimination of violence against women.

These are the two associations closest to the inhabitants of French Quarter. Since 2105 they have been working closely with Conseil Local de Sécurité et de Prévention de la Délinquance (CLSPD) in the town of Abymes. Christian Philomin is Head of the Social and Family Prevention Department, Coordinator of the Abymes CLSPD.

Also present was Municipal Councillor from CAP Excellence Eliane Firpion Guigou, who is also President of the Social Affairs and Commission, CLSPD Vice President, and President of Departmental Centres for community actions.

The audience also included victims of violence.

The CLSPD counterparts from St. Martin attending were Patrick Hénoc, colleague Jocelyn Jermin and resource partner Director Jeanine Arnell.

That same evening, CSI and RSI held the seventh edition of their conference gala at Oyster Bay Beach Resort on the theme of eradicating violence against women.

