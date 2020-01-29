At least one wounded in Cole Bay shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the shooting on Wednesday night.

COLE BAY–Police and Ambulance personnel responded to a shooting in the vicinity of Peking Supermarket on Welfare Road in Cole Bay around 10:30pm Wednesday.

At least one person was wounded in the shooting. He was treated at the scene and taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care. The Daily Herald understands that he was shot in the lower body and his wounds are not life-threatening.

This newspaper also understands that more persons may have been injured in this shooting. This could not be confirmed, as police officials could not be reached on Wednesday evening for comment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/at-least-one-wounded-in-cole-bay-shooting