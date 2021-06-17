ATB launches official reopening campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Golf course clubhouse

ANGUILLA–Under the theme “Lose the Crowd, Find Yourself” the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is launching its official reopening campaign. A delegation led by Director of Tourism Stacey Liburd is travelling to the USA to promote the island’s new relaxed protocols and advertise what Anguilla has to offer.

Chantelle Richardson, Coordinator of International Markets will be accompanying Liburd along with representatives from several of Anguilla’s resorts, including Cap Juluca, Zemi Beach, Malliouhana, Aurora Anguilla Resort and Tranquility Beach.

Anguilla’s successful COVID control and updated safety protocols have earned the island a Level 1 classification from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, the lowest possible risk level. As an extra layer of protection for both residents and guests, as of July 1, all visitors to Anguilla must be fully vaccinated at least three weeks before arrival to be allowed entry to the island. Visitors must still apply for entry and produce a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test administered three to five days prior to arrival, but they will no longer be tested on arrival or required to quarantine. They will be free to explore the island’s beaches and restaurants and go wherever they wish.

“We have missed our visitors, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal repeat guests back to Anguilla and greet the new friends who will be discovering us for the first time,” said Liburd. “Since we reopened on May 25th we have welcomed hundreds of visitors, who have provided a tremendous boost to our tourism economy. Our reopening campaign is designed to ramp up demand, to keep the momentum going and lay the foundation for our best winter season ever.”

From June 18 to 30, the ATB delegation will visit the southern US cities of Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida, to promote the expanded summer airlift via St. Maarten, as well as Seaborne Airlines’ non-stop service from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. The delegation will meet with travel advisors from leading agencies as well as key media.

Following this the ATB will target the north-east cities of Boston, Massachusetts; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Washington, DC; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore. Maryland. Later the ATB team will go to the west coast to visit travel partners in Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona.

