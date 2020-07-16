ATB launches virtual on-line tourism experience platform | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Shellya Webster and Jameel Rochester of the Anguilla Tourist Board.

ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) unveiled its new “Experience Anguilla at Home” immersive video and audio platform on Wednesday, July 15, during a live-streamed presentation with fans and stakeholders around the world.

The platform offers repeat and potential new visitors the opportunity to experience the best of Anguilla during the current COVID-19 travel restriction period.ATB Manager, Corporate Affairs, Shellya Webster said, “With travel restricted, we are excited to be offering visitors and fans a virtual experience of our beloved island. Research shows that people have become armchair travellers; they want to visit destinations virtually, and this initiative offers them a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in our island.

The ATB is dedicated to ensuring that our guests remain connected to the island through this pandemic.”ATB Assistant Manager/Destination Experience Jameel Rochester said, “The ATB has been very engaged during the past few months working to ensure that Anguilla remains at the top of the minds of its travellers. Island content that is inspirational, informational and educational has been captured in 20 videos in the categories of Anguilla Experiences, Food and Drinks to Make, Meditation and Motivation, Music and Culture, and Meet the Locals.” He highlighted the platform atwww.ivisitanguilla.com/experience and demonstrated how its content can be accessed and navigated.

The platform explores the island utilising video feeds, drone footage and sights and sounds along with suggested activities based on interest. Features include inland and kayak tours, cocktail recipes from well-known local bars, beach yoga at stunning Meads Bay led by a top yoga instructor, a live beach cam, music clips of many local artistes as well as interviews with the owners of well-known and -loved eating establishments.Webster responded to questions from the media concerning the timeline for the reopening of Anguilla’s tourism sector by saying although everyone hopes it will be up and running for the new season in November, it is all dependent on what is happening with the pandemic.

In the meantime, there are ongoing plans being shaped to work more closely with attracting travellers from Caribbean territories that are COVID-free.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/atb-launches-virtual-on-line-tourism-experience-platform