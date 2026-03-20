Athletics Federation surpasses goal, expands opportunities for athletes | THE DAILY HERALD

~You've invested in dreams, discipline, opportunity~

PHILIPSBURG–Thanks to overwhelming support of the community, the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation has not only reached its fundraising goal to send athletes to the CARIFTA Games, but has surpassed it—creating new opportunities for athletes to compete on larger international stages.

The Federation described the heartfelt support as a reflection of national unity and collective effort.

"Thanks to the overwhelming support, we have not only reached our goal, we have surpassed it in a way that speaks to the true heart and strength of our nation. What began as an urgent call to send our athletes to the CARIFTA Games has grown into something far more powerful: a testament to what is possible when Sint Maarten stands together," the Federation stated.

The Federation credited businesses, community members, and the wider public for making participation in the CARIFTA Games possible.

"Because of you—our businesses, our community, our people—our athletes will proudly represent our island at the CARIFTA Games. But your impact does not stop there. You have gone beyond simply helping us meet a need; you have helped us build a future.”

With additional funds now available, athletes will also have access to further competitive opportunities, including the Dutch NK Championships in the Netherlands this June and potentially the CAC Games in the Dominican Republic.

"These additional funds will now open doors for our athletes to continue their journey on even greater stages, including participation in the Dutch NK Championships this June in the Netherlands, and potentially the CAC Games in the Dominican Republic. These opportunities are not just about competition—they are about growth, development, education, and exposure at the highest levels. They are about showing our young athletes that their dreams are valid, that their hard work matters, and that Sint Maarten believes in them.”

The federation noted that participation in regional events such as the CAC Games could also contribute to long-term sports development on the island.

“Participation in events like the CAC Games can also serve as a catalyst for sports development right here at home—creating pathways for future athletes, inspiring the next generation, and strengthening the foundation of athletics in Sint Maarten.”

The Federation underscored the broader meaning of the national effort.

"Let this moment be a reminder to us all: we may be a small nation, but we carry a powerful spirit. When we come together with purpose, there is no barrier we cannot overcome and no stage too big for our people to stand on.”

It added that the support represents more than financial contributions.

“You have not just contributed financially—you have invested in dreams, in discipline, in opportunity, and in legacy. You have shown our young athletes that they are not alone, that an entire nation stands behind them.”

The federation described the moment as one of unity and forward momentum.

"This is more than funding—this is belief. This is unity. This is the rise of Sint Maarten. And this is only the beginning.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/athletics-federation-surpasses-goal-expands-opportunities-for-athletes