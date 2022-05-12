Attempted robbery, break-in, case of paedophilia reported | THE DAILY HERALD

The area where the attempted armed robbery in Cherry Tree took place.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The police in St. Eustatius reported an attempted armed robbery in Cherry Tree and an arrest in connection with a break-in at Ocean View Terrace bar/restaurant.

There was an attempted armed robbery in front of the Papaya Inn in Cherry Tree around 10:30pm, Tuesday, May 10. The victim managed to ward off his assailants’ attack, reported the St. Eustatius branch of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN, which said it is busy with the investigation.

In an unrelated case, KPCN arrested one person Friday, May 6, for a break-in at Ocean View Terrace bar/restaurant in the Government Guest Yard in Oranjestad.

This suspect was also arrested for suspected paedophilia. That investigation is also still ongoing, the police said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/attempted-robbery-break-in-case-of-paedophilia-reported