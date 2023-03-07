Attendees from over 50 countries arriving for SXM Music Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

At the press conference in Hommage Hotel were (from left) St. Martin Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau, Festival Organiser Krystel Arbia, Minister Arthur Lambriex, St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Director May-Ling Chun, Festival founder Julian Arbia, and Artistic Director Driss Skali. (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon at Hommage Hotel, Baie Nettle, to launch the sixth edition of SXM Music Festival at Happy Bay and other venues starting today Wednesday, March 8, until Sunday, March 12.

The island’s respective tourism office directors were present together with Dutch St. Maarten Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex and his Chief of Staff Francisco Lacroes, festival organisers Krystel and Julian Arbia, and Artistic Director Driss Skali.

Krystel said she was “stunned” to learn that festival-goers will be coming from more than 50 countries this year compared to 35 countries last year. The average age of festival attendees is 34 years. The festival is known not only for electronic music and international DJs, but also for its creative artistic installations.

“It’s a mature crowd that likes to party, yes, but also to enjoy all the attractions the island has to offer,” Krystel said. “This year we have worked in a different way with the tourism offices and our marketing team, sharing information, data, sharing ideas, in full transparency, and this was to get a higher reach. This hand-in-hand way of working has brought great results and we are extremely grateful.”

This year organisers are promoting a new concept, “Made in the Caribbean”, and festival-goers will drink a gin from Grenada, a rum from Marie Galante, and a vodka from St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, called Mutiny. The latter is the only vodka in the world made from breadfruit and rainwater. More information about the products is on the SXM Festival app.

“We decided we wanted to tell the stories of these products. We want our attendees to eat local, and drink local and regional. These products have sustainable values and have won multiple awards. We know we can promote the destination, but our challenge now is to promote the excellence of ‘Made in the Caribbean.’ Every year from now on we will increase the presence of local brands.”

Also new this year is a partnership with the Voyager ferry, offering special packages for residents of St. Barths to enjoy the festival.

St. Martin Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau said in her remarks: “I want to thank SXM Festival for believing in the destination. We may be a small destination but we can think big and do big. I also want to thank the minister for continuing the collaboration between us, because as we know, nothing stops at the border.”

Lambriex said he is looking forward to the festivities. “It’s an honour and pleasure to be part of it. I came in just in time to make sure the festival receives our contribution. I’m also very happy that every year the festival more and more is including local businesses and artistes.”

St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Director May-Ling Chun praised the festival organisers for continuing to evolve and for including the community and the local culture.

“Every year you come up with something new and the increase in visitors definitely has a great economic impact on both sides of the island,” she said. “This is a partnership and sometimes we have challenges, but it’s happening and only going to get better.

“I encourage everyone to go to the festival, check out the programme, and once you are there you will feel this amazing energy and vibe from all the different elements that make it such a special event.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/attendees-from-over-50-countries-arriving-for-sxm-music-festival