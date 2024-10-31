Attorney Melinda Hoeve passes away after a courageous battle | THE DAILY HERALD

Melinda Hoeve

PHILIPSBURG–Attorney Melinda Hoeve, a respected partner of the Hoeve & Rogers law firm, has passed away following a courageous battle with illness. Recently, Hoeve returned to St. Maarten after undergoing extensive medical treatment in the Netherlands, but tragically, her life could not be saved.

Born on Curaçao and raised on St. Maarten, Hoeve is the second of three children to Milva and Rudolf Hoeve.

In 1996, Hoeve completed her pre-university education (VWO) and moved to the Netherlands to pursue her passion for law at Leiden University. She graduated in 2001 with a Master’s degree in Law, specializing in Civil Law, and during her studies, was actively involved with the Antillean and Aruban Law Society (SIAA).

Returning to St. Maarten shortly after graduation, she quickly embarked on her legal career. In 2015, Hoeve and her colleague Jason Rogers co-founded Hoeve & Rogers Attorneys & Consultants, a prominent law firm known for its detailed and effective legal representation across the Dutch Caribbean.

As a managing partner, Hoeve practiced with expertise in areas ranging from Labour and Family Law to Corporate, Bankruptcy, Civil Servant, Rental, Contract, and Civil Law. Her dedication to her clients and her profession earned her widespread respect within the legal community.

Hoeve was also deeply committed to legal education, serving as a lecturer in Law at the University of St. Martin from 2005 to 2007 and again from 2009 to 2010. Beyond her legal career, she made significant contributions to the community.

A long-standing member of the St. Maarten Lions Club, she held the position of President in 2006-2007 and was instrumental in numerous service initiatives. She also served on the board of the Motiance Dance School Foundation for over a decade, contributing as President, Secretary, and board member, underscoring her passion for community development.

Hoeve’s commitment extended to various supervisory roles, reflecting her leadership in both public and private sector organizations. She was a member and secretary of the Board of Supervisory Directors of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company PJIAE N.V. from 2010 to 2016, and from 2013 to 2016, she served on the Supervisory Board of Directors for Saba Bank Resources N.V.

She later held the role of chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Bureau for Intellectual Property on Sint Maarten from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, she was appointed to the Supervisory Board of the Mental Health Foundation, a role she continued to fulfil with dedication.

Additionally, Hoeve was appointed as an extraordinary member of the Council of Advice, St. Maarten’s high Council of State, in 2018 – a position she held with immense pride and commitment.

Her legacy extends beyond her professional roles; she was a devoted mother to her three children, Justin, Lucas, and Noura, who she lovingly raised alongside her partner, Angelo Meyers. Her family was her greatest joy, and she often referred to her role as a mother as the most fulfilling aspect of her life.

Hoeve’s passing is a profound loss to St. Maarten’s legal and civic communities, and she will be remembered for her dedication, humility, and impactful service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/attorney-melinda-hoeve-passes-away-after-a-courageous-battle