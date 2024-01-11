ATV rampage and brawl erupts at voting station in Belvedere | THE DAILY HERALD

Police arrested the two ATV operators for their violent actions. On the right, one suspect, dressed in black, attacking a bystander.





BELVEDERE–In a disturbing turn of events, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is currently probing an incident that unfolded in front of the Belvedere Voting Station, marked by the reckless antics of ATV riders, leading to a violent confrontation.

On January 11, 2024, after 2:00pm, ATV riders exhibited reckless driving near the Belvedere Voting Station, imperilling both pedestrians and voters. The tumult not only jeopardized the safety of individuals in the vicinity but also threw the orderly voting process into disarray, police stated.

A concerned bystander, alarmed by the perilous situation, attempted to intervene, setting off a tense exchange that quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl between the riders and the well-intentioned individual. A video capturing the incident has surfaced on the internet, prompting a swift and thorough investigation by detectives of KPSM.

Subsequently, police authorities successfully apprehended the two ATV operators involved in the altercation around 5:15pm. With the suspects now identified, they will face legal consequences commensurate with the severity of their actions.

KPSM unequivocally condemns such reckless and disruptive behavior, particularly in the vicinity of a polling station where citizens exercise their fundamental right to vote in a peaceful and secure environment. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are determined to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process.

