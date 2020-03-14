AUC has moved basic courses online for St. Maarten students | THE DAILY HERALD

The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine.

CUPECOY–The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) has moved all basis science courses for students in St. Maarten online for the reminder of the semester.

Elizabeth Story, the public relation representative for AUC, said in a statement on Friday, “As a medical school, the health and safety of our communities, students, colleagues, faculty and areas we live in are of paramount importance to AUC.

While no members of the campus community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, AUC is taking precautions to lower the risk of exposure to COVID-19, and do our part to curb the spread of the virus. We believe this decision, consistent with best practices of the United States (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), will best protect the St. Maarten community.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/auc-has-moved-basic-courses-online-for-st-maarten-students