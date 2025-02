ANGUILLA—In the 2025 elections in Anguilla the Anguilla United Front party gained 8 of the 11 seats with the Anguilla Progressive Movement gaining the other three.

Leader of the AUF, Cora Richardson Hodge will become the first female Premier after the elected officials are sworn in by Governor Julia Crouch later on Thursday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/auf-sweep-to-victory