Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club launches own hospitality university | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Sharon Bathory, Ed Staros, Deputy Governor Perin Bradley, Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, Chris Richardson, Christopher Walling, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster and Minister Ken Hodge.



ANGUILLA–Aurora Resort management personnel as well as many employees filled the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club ballroom on Tuesday, June 7, to witness the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the resort’s multi-tiered and multi-disciplinary hospitality university. Guests included Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, Deputy Governor Perin Bradley, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster and a wide representation of government ministers and personnel from the tourism industry.

Dean of Aurora University, Chris Richardson welcomed the invited guests. He said, “The journey of raising Aurora University is not only pivotal to the motivation and development of our colleagues, but to that of the island of Anguilla and by extension, the Caribbean region. It is an historical moment in the history of Anguilla and its people to have an institution of this nature conceived by many hospitality partners.” He said, “Aurora University is an investment in our colleagues, allowing them to learn, develop and follow a tangent progression to advance their careers. It is a way to prepare them to execute their duties with cutting-edge precision while delivering impeccable service.”

Richardson said the development of this learning institution on an island as small as Anguilla with limited resources required dogged determination, intestinal fortitude and significant inputs of time, energy and capital resources. Recognising the hospitality curriculum offered by the Anguilla Community College, Richardson noted that many of the Aurora staff have received some training there. He said the learning outcomes of the new Aurora University institution would take a holistic approach to ensure that training mirrored the job descriptions and was aligned with standard operating procedures. Staff will enrol in the no-cost training, will receive competency training certification in their specialty and will be encouraged to pursue further training in professional and leadership offerings. The academic year will begin in October of each year and will culminate in a full-blown graduating ceremony in August of the following year.

Guest speaker, Minister of Education and Social Development Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers began her speech by identifying the many attributes that contribute to a first-class hospitality experience, then noted that what brings the experience to life is the accumulation of the staffs’ expertise, charisma and hospitality and the warm feeling of family. She said, “You can go anywhere and find great food, beautiful architecture, nice beaches and drinks, but you can’t find great people everywhere. And if you put all these ingredients in a drink, the best cocktail would go by the name ‘The Aurora Anguilla Experience’.” She commended the resort’s emphasis on the continued development of its staff though the Aurora University, noting that it is akin to the deliberate practice and study of the natural talents, which make the Anguillian experience come to life for its guests. She said, “The University will be a catalyst for turning raw talent into refined mastery.” She ended her talk by challenging the Aurora staff to take full advantage of all the educational opportunities presented to them.

Mistress of Ceremonies Natasha Richardson also introduced Ed Staros, Managing Director of Hospitality at Olympus Ventures LLC, Christopher Walling, Aurora Vice President of Operations, Premier Webster and Minister Kenneth Hodge to the stage to give short remarks. Following the speeches, the attendees moved to the lobby to witness the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and mingle while being entertained by Omari Banks and a fireworks display.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aurora-anguilla-resort-golf-club-launches-own-hospitality-university