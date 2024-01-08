Aurora Resort & Golf Club opens Entertainment Park | THE DAILY HERALD

Artist’s rendition of the swimming pool of the Water Park coming to Aurora Resort & Golf Club.

ANGUILLA–On Saturday January 6, Aurora Resort opened an Entertainment Park and Water Park with many new and exciting activities for guests and the community. The Water Park includes a swimming pool, lazy river, three water slides, a kids splash pad, full-service cabanas, a swim-up bar, locker and shower facilities. There are life guards for everyone’s safety.

Owner Richard Schulze says he aims to have a unique experience for guests with particular emphasis on family entertainment. He thanked the construction team led by Greg Hughes, who worked on the job every day for five months with 100 persons employed. The Entertainment Park also includes a movie theatre under the stars, with a large screen and high-quality sound system. Schulze said he aims to make Aurora the number one hotel in the Caribbean. The hotel is the largest private employer on the island with some 640 staff that are continually being trained.

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster said the Entertainment Park is a vision and passion of Schulze, who thinks outside the box and perseveres with his visions. He said that Schulze has invested in the community with the donation of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, and provision of school lunches for all primary school pupils. In addition he plans to replace all machines, instruments and beds at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in the near future. Webster said that the Entertainment Park is a game changer for Anguilla and urged everyone to have fun and be safe.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes noted that Schulze is a great asset for Anguilla and in addition to the lunch programme and MRI already mentioned, the hotel operates a direct air service from New York to Anguilla for its guests. Another plus for the resort, Hughes said, is that it is open all year round. He congratulated Aurora, Schulze and the contractor.

Manager of Aurora, Kevin Carty said that Anguilla is blessed to have Schulze and the

new Entertainment Park that will give additional activities and make the hotel stronger. He said he is very proud that the hotel is opening the new centre and congratulated Greg Hughes for the construction of the facility.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aurora-resort-golf-club-opens-entertainment-park