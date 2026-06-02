Author Claudine Williams-Wescot launches journal, book for women | THE DAILY HERALD

Claudine Williams holds up a copy of the book.

PHILIPSBURG–Claudine Williams-Wescot, author and concept artiste has released Butterfly Souls: An Inspirational Journal & Colouring Book for Women, a deeply personal debut that weaves original artwork, women’s wisdom, and space for reflection into one meaningful volume.

Butterfly Souls is both a creative sanctuary and a call to self-remembrance. Designed for women navigating the full weight of modern life, the book offers original illustrated pages to colour alongside reflective prompts and words of wisdom gathered from the women who have shaped Williams-Wescot’s life, including mothers, sisters, friends, and mentors.

“Life asks much of us as women,” writes Williams-Wescot in the book’s introduction. “We give from a place of love, until there’s little time left to be. This book is an invitation to pause.”

The result is an intimate experience that blends art, journaling, and mindfulness. Readers are invited to move through the book in whatever way feels right, opening to any page that calls to them or following it as a personal journey from beginning to end. Each illustration becomes a canvas for mood, intention, and creative expression.

At its heart, Butterfly Souls carries a quiet but fierce message: that a woman’s intuition and authenticity are not accidental, and in a world that works to erode both, they are worth protecting.

Butterfly Souls is now available on Amazon (https://a.co/d/009TSt1S), at Flow Wellness Boutique, FitFoods, and Van Dorp Spaces, with additional local locations coming soon.

Born and raised on St. Maarten, the author was shaped by the kind of community where women’s wisdom was passed not through books but through quiet presence, conversations, shared meals, and the particular honesty that moves among women. That world never left her.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/author-claudine-williams-wescot-launches-journal-book-for-women