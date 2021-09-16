Author Morales reads at Leonald Conner School | THE DAILY HERALD

Author Loekie Morales (right) and teacher Sharleen Dickenson (left) with group-five pupils at Leonald Conner School.

CAY BAY–Leonald Conner School invited author Loekie Morales for a reading session last week in connection with Literacy Month.

Group five teacher Sharleen Dickenson has been reading chapters of Morales’ book Storm, about the passing of Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten, to her class during the past couple of weeks. She wanted the author to do a reading session about the book’s last chapter.

Storm is about young St. Maarten boys David and Tony experiencing the passing of Irma and its aftermath.

Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation donated copies of the books to elementary schools in St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius in 2020 to conduct comprehensive reading.

“It was amazing to hear from the students how much they have remembered about the story and how enthusiastic they were about it,” Morales said.

At the end of the session, there was a quiz about the main book characters and the content of the story. Five pupils won their own copy of the book, with an autograph and personal message from the author.

“The hurricane season is still active. This book Storm reminds us to be prepared and stay alert,” said Morales.

