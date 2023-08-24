Authorities close Curaçao bakery | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD– Curaçao’s Multi-Disciplinary Inspection Team took measures against a bakery that was operating in contravention with regulations and disregarding hygiene rules.

After receiving multiple complaints through the App Platform 562-1444, they decided to respond. According to information received, customers were experiencing bread with insects.

On Tuesday, the team consisting of officials of the Ministries of Social Development, Labour and Well-being SOAW, Health Nature and Environment GMN, as well as Economic Development MEO, together with representatives of Foundation Tax Accountant Bureau SBAB carried out a thorough control at “Panaderia Paraguana” located at Siberie Winkelcentrum 5B in Tera Kora.

Several violations were observed:

* Violation of pricing regulations (indicating incorrect prices).

* Weight was not deducted from the package weight for the product, resulting in higher cost for pre-packaged items.

* Eight employees without valid health certificates.

* Toilet located within the premises where bread is prepared had issues with hygiene.

* Insects were found in flour, dough and bread.

* Baking sheets were not clean; lack of proper ventilation resulted in sweaty employees handling bread.

The team decided to halt all operations at the business due to infractions of economic and hygiene laws. All produced dough and bread was destroyed at the landfill, at the expense of owners (approximately 350 kilograms).

The establishment will remain closed until all compliance measures are met.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/authorities-close-curacao-bakery