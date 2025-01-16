Automated priority dispatch system to be fully implemented 2nd quarter 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

Several ambulances are seen outside the St. Maarten Medical Center.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Ambulance Department Automated Priority Dispatch System is expected to be fully implemented by the end of the second quarter of 2025, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug told Parliament on Thursday.

Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis asked the VSA Minister to indicate when the Automated Priority Dispatch Center will be fully automated and how it will improve emergency response.

“It is in the planning of the Ambulance Department to have the Computer Automated Dispatch Centre fully automated for the ambulance dispatchers,” Brug said in his response. “This system will enhance the efficiency of call taking and reporting of all medical emergency calls which are specifically handled by the ambulance dispatchers. Considering that this is based on the involvement of other players, we are looking to have the Automated Priority Dispatch System fully implemented by the end of the 2nd quarter of 2025.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/automated-priority-dispatch-system-to-be-fully-implemented-2nd-quarter-2025