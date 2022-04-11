Automatic rifle confiscated in St. Peters house search | THE DAILY HERALD

The automatic rifle that was confiscated in St. Peters on Thursday.

ST. PETERS–After the arrest of a suspect in St. Peters, the Prosecutor’s Office gave permission for a search of the suspect’s home. An automatic rifle and ammunition were found.

The Major Crimes Squad and members of the Uniformed Division of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested the suspect J.C.C. in St. Peters in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. The arrest took place in the early hours of April 7.

The Major Crimes Squad obtained information later that same day that the suspect had concealed various illegal items at his residence. The Squad confiscated the automatic rifle and ammunition as well as several mobile phones.

A second suspect A.A.V. who was at the address was arrested during the house search.

Both suspects are still detained as the investigation continues in this case.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/automatic-rifle-confiscated-in-st-peters-house-search