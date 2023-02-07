Autopsy will be done on Ossie Laville’s body | THE DAILY HERALD

The late Ossie Hosea Laville.





PHILIPSBURG–The family of the late Ossie Hosea Laville is breathing a sigh of relief after receiving news that an autopsy will be done on his body to determine his cause of death.

Laville died suddenly in police custody one day after he was arrested. The family, who was concerned about the lack of answers and the treatment they were receiving from authorities, said a meeting held with the Prosecutor’s Office regarding their concerns “went rather well.”

The family had written to Justice Minister Anna Richardson requesting her intervention and the family has received a response from Richardson to their letter. Laville’s sister Caryle Etienne has updated The Daily Herald that the minister has indicated that she supports their request. The letter from the minister was picked up by the family on Tuesday. Etienne said a more detailed statement would be issued on Thursday.

The family had written to Richardson last week on their concerns. Laville was arrested on Thursday, January 26. He had been detained by police and held at the Philipsburg Police Station from approximately 2:30pm on the day of his arrest. He was dead by Friday, January 27.

The family was originally told that the case had been closed and that none of their questions were answered by the National Detectives and with much insistence an appointment was made for Tuesday at 9:00am to meet in person. During this visit, they were informed that their presence at the National Detectives’ Department was merely to identify the body as the case was already closed and the Prosecutors’ Office would be responsible to answer any questions they had.

The Prosecutor had informed them that they could only be seen on Tuesday, February 7. The family did not accept responsibility for Laville’s body and had indicated that they will not do so until they receive an autopsy report with the cause of death.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/autopsy-will-be-done-on-ossie-laville-s-body