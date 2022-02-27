Avenir Saint-Martin latest party to contest upcoming elections | THE DAILY HERALD

Yawo Nyuiadzi (centre) surrounded by his party members at the party’s presentation in Heritage Restaurant, Colombier. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–More political parties are emerging as the Territorial Council elections approach on March 20 and 27.

The latest party to present its list of 26 members and an outline of its programme at Heritage Restaurant in Colombier on Friday night was Avenir Saint-Martin. The public will recall that in early January five members of the Team Gibbs majority party quit after becoming frustrated with the president allegedly not sharing important information with the party.

The breakaway group comprised Second Vice President Yawo Nyuiadzi, Third Vice President Sophia Carti-Codrington, Senator Annick Pétrus and Territorial Councillors Maud Ascent-Gibs and Roméo Piper.

No surprise then that three from this group, Nyuiadzi, Carti-Codrington and Ascent-Gibs are now part of Avenir Saint-Martin, headed by Nyuiadzi at the top of the list.

Ascent-Gibs noted in her opening remarks that Nyuiadzi is the first non-St. Martiner to head a list (he is of African descent) and it is the first time a political party has been introduced in Colombier.

She said the list is composed of men and women of “diverse backgrounds, with varied experience, and all committed to the future of St. Martin.”

Most of the members of the list stepped up to the podium to give their reasons for joining Avenir Saint-Martin.

Jean-Paul Fischer, number three on the list, said in his remarks: “We will live and work together and respect each other. We will give the young people a chance. You only have to look in the districts of Sandy Ground and French Quarter to see young people without work, without training. This is the segment of the population we must take charge of and give them hope. Without hope St. Martin suffers. So, we are united in our diversity. On March 20 we will be there to represent you. We will win this election.”

The list of 26 names, in order from the top down, is: Nyuiadzi, Carti-Codrington, Jean-Paul Fischer, Ascent-Gibs, Thierry Saint-Auret, Jessica Hodge, Joel Pierre-Elies, Nolwen Chauvin, Louis Jean, Aline Freedom, Jonathan Vanterpool, Daniella Rosey, Jean-Claude Saint-Auret, Sabrina Riviere, Pascal Julien-Esnard, Anouchka Duzant, Adolphe Fleming, Aisha Pierre-Elies, Daniel Froissart, Alleye Bryan, Daniel Hodge, Anna Rodrigues Moreira, Jonathan Barisiene-Hodge, Ouira Hanni, Franck Fleming and Vanessa Fleming.

The political parties so far registered for the elections are Saint-Martin Avec Vous (Jacques Hamlet), Generation Hope 2022 (Jules Charville), Social SXM Power (Julien Duclos), RSM (Louis Mussington), Team Gibbs 2022 (Daniel Gibbs) and Avenir Saint-Martin (Nyuiadzi).

First Vice-President Valérie Damaseau had also previously announced she would not be supporting Team Gibbs and is expected to confirm her candidacy today, Monday, after already presenting her list in French Quarter.

Some 19,090 registered voters are on the electoral register for this election, down from 20,285 in 2017 according to the Collectivité.

