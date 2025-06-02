Award-winning film-maker Joel Ayuk launches ‘Caribbean Day’ at 2025 Cannes Film Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

Saint-Martin-based film-maker and producer Joel Ayuk (right) poses next to a Cannes Film Festival sign.

CANNES–In a groundbreaking move that underscores the Caribbean’s growing influence in global cinema, award-winning film-maker and cultural ambassador Joel Ayuk proudly represented Saint-Martin at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, unveiling the inaugural “Caribbean Day at Cannes” in the prestigious Pavillon Afriques.

A long-time resident and creative force on the island of Saint-Martin, Ayuk’s presence at the world’s most prestigious film festival marks a historic milestone – not only for Caribbean cinema but also for Saint-Martin as a rising player on the international cultural stage.

Participating in a high-level round-table at the Marché du Film, Ayuk joined leading producers, financiers and policymakers in shaping a bold new vision for the Caribbean film industry. Discussions centred around global visibility, sustainable financing and the importance of authentic storytelling from the region.

The highlight: the launch of Caribbean Day at Cannes, a landmark initiative dedicated to showcasing the Caribbean’s creative excellence on the world stage.

“The Caribbean is not just a destination – it is a rich cultural engine with untold stories,” Ayuk said. “This initiative is about claiming our space, amplifying our voice, and opening new doors for Caribbean talent globally.”

Caribbean Day at Cannes is designed to serve as a powerful platform for Caribbean film makers to network with international distributors, co-producers, and cultural institutions. It opens new pathways for funding, collaboration, and cultural exchange, placing the Caribbean – and Saint-Martin specifically – on the radar of the global film industry.

Ayuk, who gained global recognition for his multi-award-winning feature “Chokehold” – a powerful Afro-Caribbean narrative that garnered 13 awards worldwide in 2024 – continues to use his platform to champion regional storytelling. His vision extends beyond film-making; it is rooted in reshaping perceptions, creating economic opportunities, and fostering long-term creative industries in the Caribbean.

During his Cannes visit, Ayuk also led strategic conversations with cultural leaders and industry executives from Africa, Europe, North America, and the broader Caribbean, securing interest in cross-continental partnerships and investment opportunities tied to Caribbean content.

“This is not just about cinema. It’s about legacy. It’s about placing Saint-Martin at the epicentre of a cultural renaissance,” Ayuk said. “We are building bridges that will define the next generation of Caribbean creatives.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/award-winning-film-maker-joel-ayuk-launches-caribbean-day-at-2025-cannes-film-festival