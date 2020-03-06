Back for a while | THE DAILY HERALD

Anna Richardson was on Wednesday sworn in as a National Alliance Member of Parliament (MP). She attended her first meeting since being sworn in on Wednesday. Richardson is expected to have a short stint as an MP as she is also a candidate minister undergoing screening for the new government. If all goes well with the ministerial screening, she is expected to take up the post as Minister of Justice in the new government.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/back-for-a-while