The drivers of a grey Mazda 323 and a blue Hyundai i-10 had the unfortunate coincidence of reversing out of their parking spaces on A.Th. Illidge Road at the same time and hitting each other in the rear on Thursday afternoon.

The accident blocked traffic going both ways on the busy main road as the drivers waited for police officers to arrive and take their statements.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/back-to-back