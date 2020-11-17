Back to school amidst COVID | THE DAILY HERALD

Sister Magda School pupils have their temperature checked on entering on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Monday morning presented the “new” first day back in school for many children in St. Maarten.

The usual morning traffic, though not as bad as what it used to be, filled L.B. Scott Road as school buses and parents made their way to their child(ren)’s schools. For those returning to school the experience was indeed quite different.

In preparation for the returning crowd of pupils and students, several schools have implemented strict protocols and safety measures. Short lines queued school gates as children waited to get their temperature checked and wash or sanitise their hands on entering the school grounds. This was observed by schools like St. Dominic Primary School, Methodist Agogic Centre and Hillside Christian Schools Asha Stevens Campus.

Some schools even turned parents away at the gate as they dropped off their child(ren) to prevent too many persons on the school campus.

Pupils donned a new accessory this year: face masks. The majority could be seen making their way into their schools adorned with fun, brightly coloured face masks, others wearing face shields.

In an effort to maintain small numbers within the school grounds, several schools opted for a staggered approach, meaning that classes have been divided into groups that attend their classes on alternating days. Schools such as Sundial School, St. Dominic High School and Methodist Agogic Centre have all opted for this approach. This could also could have accounted for the light traffic experienced for most of yesterday.

One school, Milton Peters College (MPC), has decided against returning all students to their classes. The school will continue with its online classes and will allow only exam students and those who have been deemed the most vulnerable to attend classes on campus.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/back-to-school-amidst-covid