Back-to-school assembly at Bethel Methodist School | THE DAILY HERALD

Pupils, teachers, parents and guardians at Bethel Methodist School’s Back to School Assembly at the start of the 2020/2021 school year in St. Eustatius on Monday, August 17, 2020.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Bethel Methodist School (BMS) held a back-to-school assembly on Monday, August 17. Present at the school premises were school board chairperson Reverend Vincia Celestine, principal Jarmila Wilson-Berkel, school board members, pupils, teachers, staff, and pupils’ parents and family members.

Bethel Methodist School’s principal Jarmila Wilson-Berkel (right) introducing new pupils.

Wilson-Berkel welcomed the pupils to the new school year 2020-2021. She conveyed how privileged she felt to work with the school’s 131 students, staff, families and the community at large to continue to make BMS “the very best it can be.”She said the school’s mission is to continue shaping, moulding and building young lives for service. “The school’s mission and vision reflect that BMS pupils are allowed to make a mistake, as they will learn from their mistakes,” she said.

The school’s key goal in accomplishing its mission and vision is to create and use every opportunity for each and every child to succeed in all areas – socially, emotionally and academically.Wilson-Berkel told the pupils to consider themselves “special members of an extraordinary family.” They were encouraged to use their actions, determination, commitment and attitude this year to develop into better pupils with strong values of sharing, caring, respect, honesty and humility.“For the past six months life has taken such a dramatic turn in the event of the present COVID-19 crisis. We must continue to be vigilant and continue to practise safety protocols and guidelines given by our government as well as the school.”She said that learning cannot be stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We learn from our actions. We have even learned from the COVID crisis and other events happening around the world and from our experiences. It is your responsibility to be always ready and willing to learn.”She encouraged pupils to be responsible “with a burning desire to learn, to succeed and to excel in all areas at school. Do the right thing, even when no one is looking. Honesty is still the best policy and strive to make the best use of your time.”Parents and guardians were encouraged to attend meetings and to personally collect report cards, to volunteer whenever possible, to be involved in their children’s education, and to have their children share school experiences with them so as to be aware in case their child needs additional support in any area or subject.The school has a programme called “Walk-in Wednesday” during which parents have the opportunity to visit the school to learn what is taking place in class.

Wilson-Berkel expressed her appreciation of the teaching staff. “You always give your best day in and day out for the pupils and for that, I want to thank you. I look forward to a wonderful 2020-2021.”She also recognised the administrative and custodial staff and the bus drivers for their dedication and service to the school.

