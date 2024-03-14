Backup power supply failure causes major TelEm outage | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Telecommunications Group of Companies TelEm encountered technical issues from around 4:00pm Wednesday, causing disruptions to TelCell and Telnet services. TelEm Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kendall Dupersoy expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to all clients.

With service outages spanning all districts, technicians and engineers worked tirelessly throughout the evening to restore operations. Dupersoy thanked the team for their dedicated efforts and thanked customers for their patience during this time.

According to TelEm management, the connectivity loss stemmed from a power outage following an incident at GEBE on Wednesday afternoon. The failure of TelEm’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to activate promptly resulted in multiple systems being affected.

While UPS systems are designed to transition seamlessly during power outages, Dupersoy noted that this instance highlighted a gap in the power backup solution. Despite the ongoing efforts of technicians and engineers, services remained disrupted during this period.

TelEm assured customers that its technical team is diligently working to restore services and promised to provide updates as the situation progresses.

At the time of this newspaper’s closure, there was no update available regarding the progress made in restoring services.

