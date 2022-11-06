Bad timing | THE DAILY HERALD

The Mullet Bay golf course road connecting Cupecoy with Maho Village was flooded with rainwater on Sunday morning to the point that cars got stuck and engines were damaged. Ponding is a chronic problem on this road. However, the problem was exacerbated by a contractor that had “the brilliant idea to dig a utility trench on Friday without heeding the weather forecast,” a Cupecoy resident reported. Unsuspecting drivers risked getting stuck in the water-filled trench. “I’m sure the contractor will be happy to pay for these cars’ damage,” the resident remarked cynically, then suggesting that the government should take control of the problem and guarantee safe passage for cars, bikers and pedestrians. “You can’t keep all residents, students and tourists on this side [Cupecoy – Ed.] hostage, so to speak, every time it rains, because of this inaction, ‘laissez faire’. … Is this the image the ‘Friendly Island’ wants to project?”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bad-timing