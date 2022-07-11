Ballast Nedam employees given award for safe work | THE DAILY HERALD

Project Manager of Ballast Nedam International Projects, Baris Haboglu (left) and PJIAE’s Project Director, Mirto Breell (far right) with the three recipients of the “Safe Workers of the Month” campaign.

SIMPSON BAY–Three employees of Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) have recently been awarded with a Health and Safety incentive award. The award is part of a programme dedicated to airport workplace safety.

BNIP kicked off this project on June 1, with an inaugural ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The construction workforce of Ballast Nedam International Projects along with representatives from the Project Management Unit of PJIAE N.V. and Supervising Engineer teams.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility; it is the core of the Airports’ Safety Management System which also applies to the reconstruction project,” said Mirto Breell, Project Director of PJIA operating company PJIAE. “We applaud this initiative by our contractor and look forward to this and more innovations as we continue to enhance the corporate social responsibility of PJIAE. I am very happy that BNIP shares our vision on health and safety.”

Baris Haboglu from Ballast Nedam International Projects said a safe airport workplace is made possible because all involved have been taking full responsibility on health and safety matters. “I would like to thank all the employees of BNIP, the Project Management of PJIAE and [the – Ed.] engineers team for continuous support and dedication on safety,” Haboglu concluded.

In July 2021, BNIP was the main contractor selected for the reconstruction of the airport terminal. The reconstruction works started in September 2021. PJIA expects the departure hall to be ready for passengers by the end of 2022, and the new terminal to be finished in the summer of 2023. Contractor BNIP is actively seeking cooperation with local people and companies, which is essential for socio-economic recovery of St. Maarten, PJIAE stated.

