Baly: For future to be bright, children have to be set on the right path today | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly delivering his New Year’s speech.





HARBOUR VIEW–For the future of St. Maarten to be bright, the country has to set its children on the right path today.

This was the clear message from Governor Ajamu Baly in his New Year’s speech which he delivered at his cabinet on Friday, January 10. The speech was followed by a toast.

The governor said it is imperative that one of the areas to place emphasis on is the youth. “Like generations in the past have done for us, we must realise that in order for our future to be bright, we have to set our children on the right path today. The seed of greatness is planted way before the tree of greatness can bloom and stand firm as a pillar within the community,” he said.

He stressed that the lives of the youth are very much dependent on the decisions and actions taken today and the country’s future is dependent on them. “They, after all, are St. Maarten’s future. If you want to see the state of St. Maarten in 25-30 years from now, take a look at the state of the youth today.

“How does it look? Well ask our chief of Police, ask our schools, ask our head of the Court of Guardianship, the [nongovernmental organisations – Ed.] NGOs, [non-profit organisations] NPOs and the like about the work they carry out within civil society and what they encounter there, or ask the youth themselves. And let me be clear in stating that I am not implying that it is all bad, I am simply aiming for all of us to come to the conscious realisation that if we want a better tomorrow, a better future, we have to plan for it today; we have to better the lives of our children today.

“Be an active contributor to the cultivation of their dreams and aspirations, a contributor to their positive development, a beacon of hope and provider of somewhere they can be comfortable and have that safe space and feel the warm embrace of this their community, their home, their island paradise, their village.”

The governor said he is referring to all the children of St. Maarten, because when one child is neglected, one aspect of our future is being neglected, because they are all connected in one way or the other.

“If it affects one of us within the community, it affects us all. If not today, one way or another tomorrow.”

He asked what type of environment is being created for the youth and what they are being exposed to.

“Are we taking care of our youth now, so that St. Maarten can exist and thrive way into the future? Are we preparing our leaders of tomorrow? Are we preparing them to be leaders of this country? Or are we, with the decisions we are taking now and the dangers we are exposing them to, setting them up to be but followers so others can come in and lead them in their own land?” he asked.

He said St. Maarten has to prepare, cultivate and expose the youth in ways and to an atmosphere that is conducive to them, and therefore St. Maarten, being fit in mind, body and spirit to take on any and all challenges that lie ahead. “Just as those before us planned for the future development of our country, so too do we have to plan for the further and future development of our country.”

He said also that the youth are dependent on and affected by first the family environment, the school environment and the community environment.

“So we all have to be their support system. We have to make sure this system/the system does not fail them. Instil in them morals, values and the value of things, the value of lives, including their own. Ensure that this country, this village is a place where they can find peace, unity, strength, inspiration and most importantly, a beautiful life, by providing them with fertile ground for their dreams to sprout, grow wings and fly into the very future they and all of us dream about for 2025 and beyond. In doing so we take care of the future of St. Maarten.”

The governor encouraged everyone to be conscious of the roles they play in this interconnected island paradise and to be cognisant that what affects one’s neighbour, elderly, rich, poor, the unemployed, economy, mental health and mental health patients, the sick, the shut-in, environment and the youth, affects everyone as well.

“It may not do so for all of us in the same degree or at the same time, but it will do so in some shape, form or fashion someday. So let us all in this New Year and beyond be cognisant of this fact in the roles we all play and decisions we make, no matter how minute or grand those roles and decisions may be or seem, and let us all act at all times with this interconnectedness or general well-being in mind for the greater good of St. Maarten and all of her people,” said Governor Baly.

“Happy New Year to you and your families. God bless each and every one and God bless our great and prosperous nation St. Maarten!”

The Governor’s New Year’s reception is an annual event where the governor hosts a cross-section of the St. Maarten community.

