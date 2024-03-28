Baly gives formateur 2nd extension,  final report to be presented by April 26 | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly

PHILIPSBURG–Governor Ajamu Baly met with formateur Dr. Luc Mercelina on Thursday, March 28, and received an update on the progress of the formation.

The formateur requested an additional extension to present Governor Baly the final formation report as the background screening of the candidate ministers is presently still ongoing. Taking this into account, Governor Baly granted the commission for Dr. Mercelina to present him the final report of the formation by April 26, 2024.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/baly-gives-formateur-2nd-extension-final-report-to-be-presented-by-april-26