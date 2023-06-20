Baly on working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly and Curaçao Governor Lucille George-Wout.

PHILIPSBURG–Governor Ajamu Baly is currently on a working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba.

The visit began on Monday, June 19, and will continue until Friday, June 23. Baly will be meeting with the governors of Curaçao and Aruba, the prime ministers of Curaçao and Aruba and the presidents of parliament of Curaçao and Aruba. In addition, he will visit the military bases Parera in Curaçao and Savaneta in Aruba.

In Curaçao the governor will also meet the president of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS), the vice president of the Joint Court and the US consul general.

In Bonaire, the governor will be received by the acting governor of Bonaire and the acting kingdom representative. This working visit is part of the introductory visits that the governor is making during his first year as governor.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/baly-on-working-visit-to-curacao-bonaire-aruba