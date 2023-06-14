Baly to Berlin to support Special Olympics athletes at World Games | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly and Sharon Cangieter.





HARBOUR VIEW–Governor Ajamu Baly will be travelling to Berlin from June 16 to 18, to attend the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

He will be present at the Berlin Olympic Stadium to support the St. Maarten delegation of athletes who will be participating in the Games.

Baly recently met with national director of the Special Olympics Team St. Maarten Sharon Cangieter at the Cabinet of the Governor. During this meeting Cangieter provided the governor with information about the Special Olympics and the national team for St. Maarten.

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement. Its mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with an intellectual disability, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

It is the world’s largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities, with more than five million athletes in 174 countries. It is officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The highlight is the Special Olympics World Games every two years.

