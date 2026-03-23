Bankers Assoc. donates $5,000 to Athletics Team for CARIFTA | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–The Bankers Association of St. Maarten has donated US $5,000 to support the country’s National Athletics Team following an urgent appeal for funding ahead of the upcoming CARIFTA Games in Grenada.

The contribution came at a critical time, as the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation had been working to raise approximately $17,000 to cover travel, accommodation, and other expenses for athletes and officials representing the country at the regional competition. The targeted amount has since been raised.

In a statement, the Bankers Association expressed its commitment to youth development and national pride, noting that investing in sports is an investment in the future of St. Maarten.

President of the Association, Sterl Lyons, expressed strong support for the initiative.

“Our athletes represent the resilience, discipline, and potential of St. Maarten. As a collective of financial institutions, we believe it is our responsibility to support initiatives that uplift our youth and showcase our nation on the regional stage,” Lyons said.

The Association also encouraged other corporate entities and members of the public to contribute, noting the importance of a unified national effort to ensure the team can fully participate in the CARIFTA Games.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bankers-assoc-donates-5-000-to-athletics-team-for-carifta