Banks making arrangements to assist seniors with pension payments   | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Banks in the country are currently making special arrangements to assist senior citizens, who are supposed to be paid their pensions next week.

The arrangement will include seniors being able to visit the bank. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said also that efforts are also being made for persons who had been paid, but were unable to access their funds, to have access. “Some stories reaching me indicated that persons had been paid but still had not been able to access the funds within their accounts. I will make sure that these persons can access their funds so that they can make online orders or via phone as we have been doing,” Jacobs said.

In the meantime, the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) at the main branches at banks remain open for persons who continue to work during the lockdown. Jacobs said as the lockdown restrictions “loosen” additional ATMs will be opened.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/banks-making-arrangements-to-assist-seniors-with-pension-payments