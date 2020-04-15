Banks reopen today for cheque cashing, supermarkets Thurs., Fri. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Workers with cheques will be able to cash them today, Wednesday, when a number of banks in the country reopen their doors, some just for a few hours.

Windward Islands Bank’s (WIB’s) Philipsburg location will open from 9:00am to 3:30pm; Orco Bank from 8:30am to 12:00pm; BECM Bank from 8:30am to 12:00pm; and Republic Bank (former Scotia Bank) and CIBC First Caribbean Bank from 8:30am to 1:00pm. Banks are also expected to open on Thursday and Friday.

Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs said the same social distancing rules as prior to the closures of banks will apply for the reopening. Persons who do not have an urgent need should remain at home.

Additionally, as the lockdown measures are being deescalated, Jacobs said supermarkets will be open this Thursday and Friday to allow persons to do their grocery shopping at the supermarkets closest to their homes.

The recommendation sent to the EOC for decision-making is to allow the movement of residents for essential services (banks and supermarkets) for three days per week in two zones: on the Simpson Bay side of A.J.C. Brouwer Road (Cole Bay Hill) and the Philipsburg side of the hill. Police will be conducting controls to limit persons travelling along A.J.C. Brouwer Road.

The intention is for the three-day openings of banks and supermarkets to start next week. Residents should limit movement in their own districts for supermarket shopping and adhere to social-distancing and protecting themselves by wearing masks.

The changes to the ministerial regulation to make the changes possible are expected to be published today, Wednesday. Jacobs stressed that the decisions are to ensure that residents are able to have food in their homes and ensure that everyone can eat.

She said that due to the reopening of more supermarkets in the various districts, many residents had been able to have their orders filled. Persons with medical appointments will be allowed to go to their appointments by showing proof of their appointment. No waiver will be required. Persons will also be able to make use of gas stations once the ministerial regulation is finalised and published.

Changes will also have to be made to the National Decree for the openings to take place three days weekly for another two weeks.

“Ensure that you remain at home as much as possible and only move if it is truly essential for urgent needs for your household to be able to survive. All unnecessary movement is still highly unacceptable.”

On the issue of waivers, she said this will be minimised as much as possible.

Responding to a question from the public on the reopening of electronic stores, she said this had been discussed on Tuesday, but at the moment it is not necessary. However, authorities will look into the possibilities of allowing deliveries and any decision on this will be announced in the near future.

“We need to realise that this is a health pandemic being faced and only essential and urgent maters need to be attended to.”

She called on the population to pray and to assist those in need.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/banks-reopen-today-for-cheque-cashing-supermarkets-thurs-fri