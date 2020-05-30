Bars on the French side allowed to open today | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–With the health situation continuing to stabilise in St. Martin, further de-escalation measures are now permitted, the Préfecture disclosed.

As from today, Saturday, May 30, bars will be allowed to re-open on the French side until midnight. Social distancing and strict hand hygiene must be adhered to. Restaurants were already permitted to open last week.

Motorised vessels registered or based in St. Martin are also allowed to navigate within a three-mile radius of St. Martin waters. Vessels intending to seek shelter out of the hurricane belt are also permitted to leave.

All other navigation in international waters remains prohibited. Any person entering St. Martin by sea is subject to a 14-day quarantine period spent on the vessel or at a residence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bars-on-the-french-side-allowed-to-open-today