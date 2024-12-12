Basilia Center celebrates 3rd annual Christmas Fair | THE DAILY HERALD

SBC clients on stage giving a spectacular performance.

ST. JOHNS–The Sister Basilia Center (SBC) hosted its third annual Christmas Fair, an evening filled with joy, laughter, and a sense of community on SBC grounds last week Friday.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) dubbed the event “a resounding success,” drawing families, friends and supporters from all over.

“The SBC Christmas Fair has become a cherished tradition, transforming the centre into a vibrant village of inclusivity. It provides a unique space where community members can connect, celebrate, and support each other, aligning perfectly with SBC’s core values of connection and empowerment,” WYCCF said in a press release.

The highlight of the evening was a talent showcase featuring SBC clients, who “dazzled” the audience with their performances and enthusiasm.

This year’s fair featured an array of vendors offering everything from locally made juices and delectable snacks to unique handmade products. Food vendors included Snackville, Island Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, SXM PromotionZ, Surlicious, Quillah’s Addicted Cookies, Domino’s Pizza, Tay Tay Pastries, Sweet Tooth, and Kaytee Natural Juices. Non-food vendors such as Natural Touch, SBC Crafters, Smooches, Eridania’s Crafting Nook, Scentsational Candles, Ann’s Shoe and Bag, Sha’s Beautique, GlossyManepra, Jeanne’s Décor, EPIC, and Willemijn Verloop also showcased their creations, making the fair a one-stop destination for all attendees.

Performances included the National Institute of Arts String Orchestra under the direction of Dennis Amajan, Evan, Charlotte Brookson Academy, The Tribute Troupe, Kenyo Baly, and The Control Band.

DJ EZ Ric provided music to keep spirits high, while Marva Nicholaas served as an engaging emcee, and Cheyenne Photography captured the evening’s unforgettable moments.

Contributions from individuals such as Ella Marten, Viola Mathew, Irene Kemper, Greta Mathew, Edith Lake, Eline Broere, Johanna Wever, and Captain Dino’s Rib Shack added even more warmth and charm to the event.

The success of the fair was further bolstered by generous raffle sponsors, whose contributions created excitement and rewarded attendees.

The WYCCF thanked everyone who participated in making this event so special. A special thanks also goes out to the SBC staff, and SBC Disable team for their hard work and dedication as they assisted with the planning and execution. “From the vendors and entertainers to the raffle sponsors, neighbours, and community members, your support is deeply appreciated. As SBC looks ahead to the 4th Annual Christmas Fair, the centre remains committed to fostering community spirit, celebrating inclusivity, and creating memorable experiences for clients and attendees alike,” it was stated in a press release.

