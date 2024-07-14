Bastille Day marked by medal ceremonies, parade, speeches | THE DAILY HERALD

Collectivité President Louis Mussington prepares to lay a wreath at the war memorial assisted by Junior Territorial Council President Klohé Francillette during Bastille Day ceremonies on Sunday. (Collectivité photos)

MARIGOT–Many persons were honoured during two medal ceremonies, one by the Collectivité and the other by the State, during Sunday’s Bastille Day National Fête celebration in Marigot.

As is customary following the ecumenical service in the Catholic Church, government dignitaries from both sides of the island gathered on Rue de La République to watch the parade which was led by the Gendarmerie Nationale with 14 military officers and five vehicles.

A detachment from the 33rd RIMA Regiment followed, the Territorial Police next with 16 officers, and the Fire Brigade (sapeurs pompiers) with 18 firemen and four vehicles. At the rear of the parade were the troupes from the respective scout organisations from Dutch and French sides and other associations.

In the garden of Hotel de la Collectivité, wreaths were laid at the war memorial by Collectivité President Louis Mussington, Vice President of the St. Martin War Veterans Association Valérie Vial, Senator Annick Pétrus, and Préfet Délégué Vincent Berton.

Berton bestowed medals on three persons from civil society. Dania Amacin, an employee of the Collectivité, received the Medal of Honour for Overseas Engagement for her contribution and associative investment to the territory.

Patrice Seguin, Director of the former Beach Plaza Hotel, currently undergoing renovation to reopen as Whimsy Hotel, received the National Order of Merit Medal for his economic actions in support of the development of St. Martin. Director General of Dauphin Telecom, Eve Riboud, also received the National Order of Merit Medal.

The Collectivité meanwhile honoured some 27 employees of the Collectivité for their over 35 years of service. They each received the Medaille d’ Honneur, Régionale, Départmentale et Communale. The medals were presented by President Mussington and Prefecture Secretary General Fabien Sésé.

In addition, Certificates of Honour were presented to Jacques “Billy D” Hamlet from SOS Radio, Diana Glasgow from the Association United Hands of St. Martin, five persons from SXM Water Truckers and Gardien Brigadier Erika Daniel from the Territorial Police.

During the challenging water shortage in May, the residents of French Quarter faced several days without water. The United Hands association reached out to the water truckers of the district, who generously distributed water to those in need. This action was an example of solidarity and generosity.

The Collectivité highlighted the commitment of Diana Glasgow and her team and the five water truckers who are Ricardo Brooks, Kevin Bryan, Jason Webster, Rodrigue Rohan and Albert Wilson, and all the people who contributed to this effort.

On January 18, 2009, Jacques Hamlet established SOS Radio. His vision for the station was clear from the beginning: to be different and to be number one. Today, SOS Radio boasts over 18,000 family card members and offers more than 25 ways to tune in, including a dedicated application. The station is deeply embedded in the community, participating in significant events like Elections, Black History Month and the St. Martin Book Fair.

With over 15,000 hours of broadcasting on the morning talk show “Talking Point”, SOS Radio has earned unwavering community support. The Collectivité recognises the commitment and contribution of Jacques Hamlet and SOS Radio to St. Martin’s media landscape.

Earlier, speeches were given by President of the Junior Territorial Council Klohé Francillette, President Mussington, Senator Annick Pétrus and Préfet Vincent Berton.

Among those attending the official ceremonies from the Dutch side were Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Acting Governor Dr. Emiko-Bird-Lake and President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bastille-day-marked-by-medal-ceremonies-parade-speeches