Be sure to take safety measures amidst rough weather, police say | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–On Sunday afternoon, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM issued an urgent public advisory regarding the ongoing inclement weather conditions affecting the island. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few hours, which may lead to localised flooding in certain areas.

Areas such as Cul de Sac Basin, Sucker Garden and Zagers Gut are particularly vulnerable to flooding due to their low-lying terrain. Residents in these areas are advised to stay vigilant and take preventive measures to safeguard their homes and properties.

For those who must travel during these adverse conditions, KPSM strongly advises extra caution. Motorists are warned of potential hazards such as falling rocks while driving over the Cole Bay Hill. “Exercise reduced speed and maintain a safe following distance to ensure your safety and the safety of others,” police advised.

To further enhance their safety and prevent unnecessary risks, police said, drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid areas that are prone to flooding. “Stalled vehicles in flooded areas not only endanger the occupants but also create challenges for emergency services that may need to assist in such situations.”

In light of the anticipated challenges presented by the inclement weather, KPSM urges residents to minimise non-essential travel and to keep roads clear whenever possible. “Emergency services require unhindered access to respond promptly to any incidents,” police said.

To ensure your safety and well-being during this period of adverse weather, KPSM recommends staying informed. “Keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories through reputable news sources and official channels.”

For emergencies, contact police at +1(721)542-2222 or dial 911.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/be-sure-to-take-safety-measures-amidst-rough-weather-police-say