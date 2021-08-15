Be The Change Foundation seeking artists to create murals in Philipsburg | THE DAILY HERALD

Annemiek van Kerkhof-Posthuma painting her mural in 2020.

PHILIPSBURG–Be The Change Foundation (BTC) is looking for artists residing in St. Maarten who would like to be part of their “@colormesxm Philipsburg Art Walk” mural project.

BTC aims to add at least six more murals during the projects extension made possible by financing by a Resources 4 Community Resilience (R4CR) grant through the St. Maarten Trust Fund.

“With your help, we aim to beautify Philipsburg further, encourage more foot traffic to the area, and provide a fun and free activity to do for all,” said BTC.

Artists who would like to participate in this project are requested to send their design or sketch for a mural and a short biography about themselves to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

before September 10, 2021. The selected artists are expected to complete their murals between October 1 and November 30, 2021.

The creative, outside the box murals must be Instagram and photo friendly. Two walls are reserved for historically and/or culturally relevant to St. Maarten murals.

Artists must have sufficient experience to complete a mural of at least two by three metres. Selected artists will receive payment of US $120 per square metre, plus a $200 flat fee for design. Payment will be made within 14 days of completion of mural.

Be The Change will select a wall in collaboration with the artist. The design may change due to wall dimensions or other factors. Selected walls differ in size, which means that total payments will differ per selected mural and surface.

The artists are responsible for all materials and purchases, such as of primer, paint, protective coating, brushes and other materials needed to complete the mural.

BTC will power wash the walls. Artists are responsible for priming and preparing the wall further and applying a protective coating once the mural is complete. A mural workshop will be offered to participating artists who would like to gain further guidance on completing their mural.

This project is made possible by R4CR, financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the St. Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank, implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and executed by the Association of Dutch Municipalities International VNGI, in close cooperation with Foresee Foundation-NPOwer and other local partners.

Interested persons can send a message on www.facebook.com/bethechangesxm or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. Previous artwork and artists can be viewed at www.colormesxm.com and Instagram.

