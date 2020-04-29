Beach day during lockdown? | THE DAILY HERALD

Some appear to have forgotten the country is on a lockdown. Several persons were relaxing on Simpson Bay Beach or bathing in the water on Tuesday afternoon. A resident in the area said they had called the police about the beachgoers around 4:00pm.

The person claimed that more than an hour had passed and police still had not shown up. This was only a day after two daring early morning J’ouvert-style jump-ups were held in Dutch Quarter and Fort Willem.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/beach-day-during-lockdown