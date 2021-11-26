Beatrix in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands landed in Curaçao on Thursday. Together with Governor Lucille George-Wout, Prime Minister Pisas welcomed her at the airport.

The working visit of the former queen is ​​dedicated to 25 years of collaboration between nature organizations within the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). She will also visit various social initiatives, talk to several stakeholders about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and tour various art projects.

Today, Friday she will attend the DCNA convention on the future of the partnership, in which the vision of young people on nature management will also be presented.

In the evening she is the guest of honour at a reception hosted by the governor on the occasion of DCNA’s anniversary.

The princess’ working visit lasts until Sunday.

