Belair Community Center new central vaccination location | THE DAILY HERALD

Belair Community Center

PHILIPSBURG–The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) has announced the opening of a second location for public vaccinations at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill on Tuesday, March 9.

In the original vaccination rollout plan, it was communicated that the Dutch Quarter and Cole Bay community helpdesks would serve as public vaccination locations. “At the time the VMT was not aware that the opportunity of the Belair Community Center was available,” the VMT said in a press release.

The community centre has sufficient parking and is located at a well-known location – opposite St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

“The great advantage of Belair Community Center is plentiful space making it possible to easily upscale vaccination capacity depending on registration and demand,” said the release.

In the meantime, the Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks will be utilised as information and registration centres for the people living nearby. People visit these locations to receive information about the vaccine and vaccinations and ask questions. Trained staff at both helpdesks can also support persons with online and paper-based registration.

The vaccination locations currently providing vaccination services are CPS at the Vineyard Office Park in Philipsburg and, as of Tuesday, the Belair Community Center.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), and SMMC will not be receiving new appointments. They will provide the second dose to those who have received their first dose, three weeks after the first dose.

Persons are advised that at WYCCF, the date and time of the second appointment will be exactly three weeks after the date and time of the first dose, and this is also stated on the appointment card.

“If you receive an email stating a different time, this is a glitch in the system, so please stick to the time and date on the appointment card that you received,” said the release.

A shuttle bus system is being prepared to facilitate transport from the Community Help Desks at Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter. These buses will run Monday through Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm. Announcement of the exact pick-up locations will follow soon via various print, broadcast, and online news media.

The VMT encourages everyone to register themselves to receive the vaccine (even if it is not your turn), and to provide a helping hand to those who need help in the registration and vaccination process.

“If you have a friend, parent, neighbour, or relative that might be struggling, please offer to help with registering, transportation, comfort, or providing information. If you need help or information, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org said the release.



The online registration form is currently available in Spanish and Creole and can be found via https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Forms” can be picked up at several locations, including Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/belair-community-center-new-central-vaccination-location