Belinda Davids arrives ahead of ‘Greatest Love of All’ concert | THE DAILY HERALD

Belinda Davids (fourth from right, standing next to the Prime Minister) with backing band members and crew. (Robert Luckock photo)





AIRPORT–Critically-acclaimed South African-born singer Belinda Davids arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Monday ahead of her “Greatest Love of All” Whitney Houston tribute concert on Wednesday, February 12, part of an extended international tour.

She and her backing band were given a warm welcome by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Romeo Fleming, representing main title sponsor Hertz. One more musician for the band, a guitarist, is due to arrive today.

Davids said it is her first time coming to the Caribbean. “This is a new territory for me, it’s a new crowd, it’s an island. I think it’s going to be amazing and I already know how the people feel about Whitney Houston so I’ll be over the moon to see their reaction to the show,” she said. “I’m very excited.”

Mercelina said, “It’s incredible to have such a talented singer who is actually moving the hearts of people around the world. For us in St. Maarten it’s a great pleasure and an honour to have you here.”

Promoter Glen Brooks of Laughter for US Foundation explained how he was able to bring Belinda Davids to St. Maarten after seeing her show in Paris. “I was in Paris in October 2024 and saw the flyer for her show and bought a ticket. From the first notes she hit on the first single, I had the wow factor … I was simply blown away by her performance,” Brooks said. “I said to myself ‘I have to try and get her to St. Maarten.’ I wanted the island to have the experience I had.”

The show on Wednesday will be in two parts. The first part of the evening will have two comedy acts to warm up the audience, and a performance by Sugar Apple Band. The emcee for the night is calypsonian Rummer.

The much anticipated appearance of Belinda Davids will take to the stage for the second half of the evening, reviving the legacy of Whitney Houston for what promises to be a breathtaking performance.

The other primary sponsors are Port of St. Maarten, NAGICO, Princess Port de Plaisance Hotel and Casino, and Domino’s Pizza.

Tickets are on sale for US $60 in advance and $70 at the door. They can be obtained at Tech Hub in the Carrefour supermarket, Van Dorp book stores, Buzz in Hope Estate, Suki Supermarket in French Quarter, Nectar in Cole Bay, and Levis in Marigot.

The show in Aleeze Convention Centre, Madame Estate, starts at 8:00pm sharp.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/belinda-davids-arrives-ahead-of-greatest-love-of-all-concert